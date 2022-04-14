The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) January housing scheme has received a muted response with only 22,179 applications being received for more than 18,000 flats on sale.

The draw of lots for the DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021, which is offering 18,335 flats of different categories at various locations in Delhi, is slated to be held on April 18.

Of the total 22,179 applications, only 12,400 people have deposited the money. The number of applicants is thus much less than the total number of flats on offer.

The DDA flats put on sale are those that have been returned by allottees of previous housing schemes. The flats remaining after the draw of lots will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Delhi Development Authority is going to conduct a draw for allotment of flats under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 on April 18 from 3 PM onwards. It will be based on a random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges, and senior officers of the DDA," a senior official said.

People can view the live telecast of the draw through live streaming at dda.golivecast.in.

As many as 18,335 flats of different categories in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, and Jasola, among other places, were offered under the DDA's latest Special Housing Scheme.

According to the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about ₹2.14 crore in the High Income Group (HIG) category in Jasola.

The inventory consists of 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats, and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janta flats category.