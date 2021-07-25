In view of the second wave of Covid-19 that had forced all business activities to shut once again, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the last date for making interest-free payment of the cost of flats by allottees of the 2021 Housing Scheme to 31 August.

However, the relaxation is not applicable for allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B flats, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

The last date for interest-free payment was 29 June earlier, except for the allottees of Dwarka Sector 16-B.

After having considered the situation due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the competent authority has now decided to extend the last date to 31 August for making payment of the cost of flats (interest-free), they said.

"The extension of the last date is, however, subject to the condition that the payment of the demanded amount is made within this extended period, otherwise, the benefit of the extension will not be admissible to the allottees," the DDA said.

The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on 2 January. Applications were accepted till 16 February, with 1,354 flats on offer. These flats, under various categories, are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones are worth ₹2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category. The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

A total number of 22,752 applications were received for 253 HIG, 757 MIG, 52 LIG and 291 EWS or Janta flats, the DDA said.

The DDA on 10 March had allotted 1,353 flats to people through an online draw of lots.

The draw of lots was conducted based on a random number-generation system and in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA at its headquarters, officials had said back then.

The scheme was completely online, done through the newly-developed AWAAS software of the DDA, from the processing of the application to possession of flats.

The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.