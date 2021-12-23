The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday launched a special housing scheme in which more than 18,000 flats are on sale at various locations including Dwarka, Rohini, Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Pashchim Vihar and Narela.

DDA said the flats on sale in four categories – Higher Income Group (HIG) flats, Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats – are those which remained unsold in previous housing schemes and are now offered at a discount rate.

Take a look at the eligibility criteria:

- The applicant must be a citizen of India.

- He/ She should have attained the age of majority i.e. an applicant should have completed 18 years of age as on the last date of submission of the application.

- A dwelling unit or flat in the Housing Estates of the Authority shall be allotted only to such person who or his wife or her husband or any of his/her dependent relations including unmarried children does not own in full or in part on free hold or lease hold basis a residential plot having area exceeding 67 sqm or flat/built up house having carpet area exceeding 67 sqm in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment.

- Both husband and wife can apply for flats separately subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions with the stipulation that if both are declared successful, only one shall be allotted a flat and the amount of ‘Application Money’ of the other spouse will be refunded.

- One person can submit only one application either in his/her own name or as a joint/co-applicant.

- The individual income of applicant as well as of joint/co-applicant applying for EWS flats should not exceed Rs.3 lakhs per annum and Household income should not exceed Rs. 10 Lakh per annum. There is no income criterion for other categories except EWS. The applicant can apply according to his/her requirement and affordability.

- The applicant should give particulars of his savings account in any Bank in the ‘Applicaon Form’.

- Applicant must have Permanent Account Number (PAN) allotted under the provisions of the Income Tax Act and the same must be quoted in the Application Form.

- In case of joint application under SC/ST Reserved Category, the joint applicant/co-applicant should be from within the Family.

- In case of joint application under war widows, Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), exservicemen and other reserved categories, the applicant himself/herself should fall within the respective reserved category and the joint applicant/co-applicant should be from within the Family.

- Family for clause (2.9) and (2.10) above means a person or his/her parents or his/her blood relatives or his/her spouse or any of his/her dependent relative/s including unmarried children.

How to apply

- The applications under this scheme shall be accepted through online mode only. For applying online, the applicant is required to visit DDA's website i.e., www.dda.gov.in/www.dda.org.in.

- In case, if an applicant wish to apply in more than one category, he/she would require to deposit registration amount/ application processing fee payable in respect of higher or the highest category, as the case may be.

- Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn.

- The process of Application, Issuance of Demand Leer, Possession leer, Conveyance Deed etc. and uploading of documents will be through On-Line Mode only. Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials safe with them and not to share the same with anyone. DDA will not be responsible for any unauthorized use of login credentials. It will be sole responsibility of the applicant to regularly check the portal for any updates.

- The applicant may give one or more preferences of his/her choice, subject to a maximum of 7 by filling the locality codes, given in Annexure ‘A’. It is mandatory to fill at least one preference for locality. It is presumed that applicant has seen/visited the locality/flat/pocket before giving preferences. No preference for Sector/Pocket can be exercised by the applicant. No request for change of locality, sector, pocket shall be entertained by the DDA.

