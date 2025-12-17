DDA housing scheme: Registration for flats in Narela to open for govt employees - Process, discounts, maintenance charge

The registration process for the newly constructed flats by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Narela's Pocket 9 will begin on December 19. Registration for the 3-BHK flats can be done online by government and PSU employees, including those working in central and state government departments, public sector undertakings, hospitals, corporations and other allied bodies. Retired employees from these sectors will also be eligible.

“The 3-BHK units have a plinth area ranging from 163.76 to 183.36 square metres, including common areas and balconies. Parking facilities have also been provided, with designated parking space varying by flat category,” said a DDA spokesperson.

The flats, built under the Karamyogi Awas Yojana, come with parking spaces, parks and good road connectivity. The location offers easy access to GT Karnal Road and the upcoming Urban Extension Road–II, which links NH-8 to NH-2, improving travel across Delhi and the NCR.

What is the size and layout of the flats on offer? Under the housing scheme, a total of 1,168 flats are on offer in Sectors A1 to A4 of Pocket 9, including 320 one-bedroom units, 576 two-bedroom units and 272 three-bedroom homes. The built-up area of the 1-BHK flats ranges between 61.17 and 61.65 square metres, while the 2-BHK units measure between 126.53 and 140.56 square metres.

What are the prices after the 25% discount? According to the DDA, a 25% price concession brings the cost of 1-BHK flats to ₹34.03–34.28 lakh, 2-BHK flats to ₹79.81–88.16 lakh, and 3-BHK units to ₹1.15–1.27 crore.

What maintenance charges will buyers have to pay? In addition to the purchase price, allottees will be required to pay a one-time maintenance fee at the time of issuance of demand letters. This charge has been fixed at ₹75,000 for 1-BHKs, ₹1.5 lakh for 2-BHKs and ₹2.5 lakh for 3-BHK units.

For routine upkeep, monthly maintenance charges for the first year have been set at ₹1.50 per sq ft for 1-BHK flats, ₹2.00 per sq ft for 2-BHK flats and ₹2.50 per sq ft for 3-BHK flats. The DDA clarified that GST will not be levied on these maintenance charges.

“The allotment will be done strictly on a first-come-first-served basis. Both serving and retired government employees are eligible, and there is no restriction on owning property in Delhi or elsewhere. DDA has also allowed applicants to book more than one flat without any cap,” the spokesperson said.

How can applicants register and book a flat? Applications will be accepted online via the DDA’s “Awaas” portal, for which applicants must pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500. The initial booking amount has been fixed at ₹50,000 for 1-BHK units, ₹4 lakh for 2-BHK units and ₹10 lakh for 3-BHK units, which will be adjusted against the final cost of the flat.