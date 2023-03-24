Home / News / India /  DDA issues warning about fake website in name of its housing scheme
DDA issues warning about fake website in name of its housing scheme

1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:39 AM IST Deepak Upadhyay
Most of the DDA flats in the Awasiya Yojana 2017 housing scheme are those that were returned by allottees of the scheme that was launched in 2014. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ MintPremium
Most of the DDA flats in the Awasiya Yojana 2017 housing scheme are those that were returned by allottees of the scheme that was launched in 2014. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

The housing authority lodged a complaint with Delhi Police to register FIR against some fraudulent people using a fake URL in the name of its housing scheme to lure public for booking of flats

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Thursday lodged complaints with Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Crime cell of the Delhi Police to register FIRs against some fraudulent people using a fake URL in the name of its housing scheme to lure public for booking of flats.

The housing authority—responsible for planning, development and construction of housing projects, commercial lands, land management, land disposal, land pooling in the national capital —cautioned the genaral public about the fake URL and warned that the fake websites may cause them financial losses. 

In a statement, the DDA said the orgination has taken a serious note of the matter, and complaints have been lodged with the Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Crime cell of the Delhi Police.

"It has come to DDA's notice that some fraudulent persons are using fake URL (https://DDAflat.org.in/index.php) in the name of DDA's Housing Scheme to lure public for booking of flats," the statement said.

The statement further said, "other source/websites may lead to public in the trap of fraudulent/unscrupulous persons or entity causing financial loss. It is requested to check DDA's authentic websites for regular updates/transactions." 

Giving the genuine URLs of its websites www.dda.org.in and www.dda.gov.in, the housing authority said people can apply to all housing schemes online only through its these websites.

