DDA issues warning about fake website in name of its housing scheme

DDA issues warning about fake website in name of its housing scheme1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:39 AM IST
The housing authority lodged a complaint with Delhi Police to register FIR against some fraudulent people using a fake URL in the name of its housing scheme to lure public for booking of flats
NEW DELHI : The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Thursday lodged complaints with Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Crime cell of the Delhi Police to register FIRs against some fraudulent people using a fake URL in the name of its housing scheme to lure public for booking of flats.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×