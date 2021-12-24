The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a new special housing scheme to sell over 18,000 flats that were returned by allottees of previous housing schemes. According to the DDA, the deadline to apply for the "Special Housing Scheme 2021" is February 7, 2022. "The flats are being offered at a discounted cost. The cost of the flats is likely to increase with effect from April 1, 2022," DDA said in its notification.

The DDA is offering the sale of 18,335 flats of different categories, located at Dwarka, Narela, Rohini, and Jasola, among other places. A bulk of flats being offered under this scheme are those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" of the urban planning authority.

The inventory consists of -- 205 High Income Group (HIG) flats, 976 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats, 11,452 Lower Income Group (LIG) flats, and 5,702 flats under the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) /Janata flats category.

Of the 11,452 Low Income Groups (LIGs) flat on sale, 8,295 are located in Narela

It is the second such scheme of the housing authority this year, the first one being offered in early 2021. In January 2021, DDA launched a scheme for 1,354 houses, including new HIG and MIG flats. The landowning agency has been struggling to sell its flats since 2014, especially the LIG flats. Around 12,000 LIG flats have been returned, mostly in Narela and Rohiniciting small rooms, lack of connectivity etc.

DDA special Housing Scheme 2021: How to apply

1. The applications under this scheme shall be accepted through online mode only. For applying online, the applicant is required to visit DDA's website i.e. www.dda.gov.in/www.dda.org.in

2. The process of Application, Issuance of Demand Leer, Possession leer, Conveyance Deed, etc. and uploading of documents will be through On-Line Mode only. Applicants are advised to keep their login credentials safe with them and not to share the same with anyone.

3. The registration amount/ application money for applying for flats under this scheme--

a) EWS (Registration money ₹25,000) (Application Processing Fee ₹2,000)

b) LIG (Registration money ₹1 lakh) (Application Processing Fee ₹2,000)

c) MIG (Registration money ₹2 lakh) (Application Processing Fee ₹2,000)

d) HIG (Registration money ₹2 lakh) (Application Processing Fee ₹2,000)

4. If an applicant wishes to apply in more than one category, he/she would require to deposit the registration amount/ application processing fee payable in respect of higher or the highest category, as the case may be.

5. RESULT OF ALLOTMENT

a) The results of the draw shall be displayed on DDA’s website i.e. www.dda.gov.in/www.dda.org.in

b) It shall be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the result of the draw.

c) A separate waitlist of the applicants equal to 25% of total flats on offer allowed under the draw will also be declared in order of priority. The waiting list will be valid only for 10 months from the date of issue of demand leers to successful applicants. The application money of wait-listed applicants shall be refunded along with unsuccessful applicants.

