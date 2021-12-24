DDA launches special housing scheme to sell over 18,000 flats. Details here

It is the second such scheme of the housing authority this year, the first one being offered in early 2021. In January 2021, DDA launched a scheme for 1,354 houses, including new HIG and MIG flats. The landowning agency has been struggling to sell its flats since 2014, especially the LIG flats. Around 12,000 LIG flats have been returned, mostly in Narela and Rohiniciting small rooms, lack of connectivity etc.