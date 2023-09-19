DDA likely to launch new housing scheme before Diwali; 3000 premium properties up for grabs2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 07:14 PM IST
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to launch a housing scheme ahead of Diwali, offering 3,000 premium properties. The properties also include penthouses beside other type of flats, the report said
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to launch a housing scheme ahead of Diwali, offering 3,000 premium properties. The properties also include penthouses beside other type of flats, the Times of India reported on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message