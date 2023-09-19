The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to launch a housing scheme ahead of Diwali , offering 3,000 premium properties. The properties also include penthouses beside other type of flats, the Times of India reported on Tuesday.

The report said the properties include Super HIG, HIG, MIG, and Economically Weaker Section (ESW) flats are located across various locations in the national capital like Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram, Vasant Kunj. Several of these properties are currently under construction, the TOI reported citing officials.

"This would be an exclusive scheme wherein mostly premium properties will be offered. For example, penthouses and Super HIG units under construction at Sector 19B in Dwarka will be part of this scheme. MIG and EWS flats, also under construction at Sector 14 Dwarka and Lok Nayak Puram, will also be offered," the TOI reported quoting a DDA official.

The DDA official further said the Lok Nayak Puram project is likely to be completed very soon. The fire no-objection certificate is only pending, the official added.

In August, the DDA hired the services of a real estate consultant to figure out strategies for improving sales, including the sale of approximately 40,000 flats unsold yet. The consultant is expected to submit an interim report within a month, the DDA will conduct a survey based on the report which will serve as the basis for launching the scheme.

The housing authority generally takes three to four months to complete the application process, conduct the draw of lots, and allocate flats after a scheme's launch. During this period, the DDA will consider and implement any suggestions received, the report said.

To boost sales, the housing authority has already implemented several measures. It has removed restriction that previously barred individuals owning a DDA flat or a plot in Delhi measuring more than 67 square meters from participating in new schemes.

The DDA has also permitted the amalgamation of adjoining flats of any size and has introduce preferential location charges, like private housing societies, based on factors such as floor, sun exposure, and corner flats.

“The DDA also plans to analyze private property prices in the area before finalizing the prices of its flats. For example locations like Vasant Kunj and Dwarka, which are already developed with comprehensive amenities, so the prices there will be comparatively higher," the DDA official reported as saying.

Another housing scheme, featuring the sale of around 23,000 newly-constructed flats, primarily LIGs (Low-Income Group) in Narela sub-city, will be introduced in phases, possibly early next year, to prevent any confusion among potential buyers, the DDA officials added.