DDA opens registration for 1026 premium Towering Heights Karkardooma flats today; area, price, features, other details

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday, 31 October, opened the registration window for premium Towering Heights flats located in Karkardooma. A total of 1,026 premium 2BHK flats are on sale, with a plinth area ranging from 142 to 250 sq m (approximately 1,542 sq ft to 2,690 sq ft), for those seeking to live in the national capital.

DDA in a post on X stated, “Registration and EMD Submission starts today 31.10.2025, from 12 PM DDA Towering Heights, East Delhi Hub, Karkardooma.” To secure a flat in the Capital's tallest tower, which offers close access to NH-9 and NH-24, interested candidates must note the following details.

When will the registration window close? According to the notice, the application deadline is 21 November. The registration portal will close at 6:00 PM on that day. DDA added, “Last date for online registration and EMD submission to participate in e-Auction: 21.11.2025 (6:00PM).”

Labelled as Delhi's first Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) project it comes with sustainable urban planning strategy that involves building compact, mixed-use communities around public transportation hubs.

This 48-storey residential tower stands 155 meters tall and is the tallest building in the Capital to date. It is mandatory for interested buyers to complete online registration and submit the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) before November 21, 2025. Each prospective bidder will have to make online payment of ₹10 lakh towards EMD.

Once registration is completed, applicants will become eligible to participate in the live e-auction which is tentatively scheduled from 1 December to 4 December, 2025. It is important to note that the base reserve price ranges between ₹1.78 crore and ₹3.09 crore.

As per the brochure, applicants will be required to pay ₹2,500 which is non-adjustable and non-refundable, separately against each flat they wish to bid for towards processing fee.

Features of Towering Heights Karkardooma flats Located in close proximity to schools, hospitals, courts and shopping centres, the (Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) approved apartments offer access to club house, gym, parking and kids play area.

Featuring elevated walkways to the Karkardooma Metro station, these flats are designed in such a way that they provide easy access to public transport. Hence, they aim to reduce congestion and pollution by minimising private vehicle use.

“30 flats of RH-02 Tower (with Basement parking) having additional terrace area from 7.16 sqm to 48.09 sqm, due to which the reserve price calculations of these 30 flats are higher than other flats. The Minimum and maximum reserve price of these 30 flats is Rs. 210 Lakhs and Rs. 309 lakhs respectively,” the brochure states.

With possible handover by July 2026, home buyers can take a look at sample flats before applying.

Towering Heights Karkardooma flats location For information related to location, visit this link “https://bit.ly/DDA-KKD.”