DDA owes over 2,000 crore to BJP-led North, South municipal corporations: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as to what steps has he taken to get the money from DDA
The Aam Aadmi Party wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as to what steps has he taken to get the money from DDA

DDA owes over 2,000 crore to BJP-led North, South municipal corporations: AAP

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 05:26 PM IST PTI

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj urged BJP to immediately disclose why 'they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA because both MCD and DDA are under the BJP'

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited documents available with his party to claim the DDA owes around 857 crores under multiple heads to the BJP-ruled North MCD till March 31, 2018, and its proportionate value in 2021 comes to about 1,200 crore.

"Similarly, the DDA owes around 535 crores to the SDMC. If we take into account all the zones then the DDA owes around 2,000 crores to the North MCD and SDMC combined," he said.

Bhardwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP immediately disclose why "they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA because both MCD and DDA are under the BJP".

"The Aam Aadmi Party wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as to what steps has he taken to get this money from the DDA," Bhardwaj said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

