DDA owes over ₹2,000 crore to BJP-led North, South municipal corporations: AAP
1 min read.05:26 PM IST
PTI
Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj urged BJP to immediately disclose why 'they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA because both MCD and DDA are under the BJP'
The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than ₹2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.
Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited documents available with his party to claim the DDA owes around ₹857 crores under multiple heads to the BJP-ruled North MCD till March 31, 2018, and its proportionate value in 2021 comes to about ₹1,200 crore.
