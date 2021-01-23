Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DDA owes over 2,000 crore to BJP-led North, South municipal corporations: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as to what steps has he taken to get the money from DDA

DDA owes over 2,000 crore to BJP-led North, South municipal corporations: AAP

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST PTI

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj urged BJP to immediately disclose why 'they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA because both MCD and DDA are under the BJP'

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited documents available with his party to claim the DDA owes around 857 crores under multiple heads to the BJP-ruled North MCD till March 31, 2018, and its proportionate value in 2021 comes to about 1,200 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bangladesh tri-service contingent to lead first 10 rows of R-Day parade in Delhi

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST

Cancelled Keystone XL pipeline may yield 48,000 tons of scrap

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST

Bird flu confirmed in 9 states for poultry birds; govt to compensate farmers for losses

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST

French health body recommends delaying second Covid jab by six weeks after first

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited documents available with his party to claim the DDA owes around 857 crores under multiple heads to the BJP-ruled North MCD till March 31, 2018, and its proportionate value in 2021 comes to about 1,200 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bangladesh tri-service contingent to lead first 10 rows of R-Day parade in Delhi

1 min read . 06:50 PM IST

Cancelled Keystone XL pipeline may yield 48,000 tons of scrap

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST

Bird flu confirmed in 9 states for poultry birds; govt to compensate farmers for losses

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST

French health body recommends delaying second Covid jab by six weeks after first

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Similarly, the DDA owes around 535 crores to the SDMC. If we take into account all the zones then the DDA owes around 2,000 crores to the North MCD and SDMC combined," he said.

Bhardwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP immediately disclose why "they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA because both MCD and DDA are under the BJP".

"The Aam Aadmi Party wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as to what steps has he taken to get this money from the DDA," Bhardwaj said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.