DDA plans mini draw of flats for special housing scheme 2021 next month1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 06:26 AM IST
In December 2021, the DDA had launched the new special housing scheme with a little over 18,000 flats on offer
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning a mini draw of flats for waitlisted applicants of its Special Housing Scheme 2021 in September.