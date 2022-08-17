Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DDA Special Housing Scheme: Here is how waitlisted applicants can pay registration amount

DDA Special Housing Scheme: Here is how waitlisted applicants can pay registration amount

The last date to deposit the registration amount is 15 September 2022.
2 min read . 10:47 AM ISTLivemint

  • The flats will be allotted through draw of lots as per choice/preferences mentioned by you in your application form under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021

In a public notice issued, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it is planning a "mini draw" of lots for waitlisted applicants of its Special Housing Scheme 2021 in September. In December last year, DDA had launched the new special housing scheme with a little over 18,000 flats on offer.

“The DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 was launched from 23.12.2021 to 10.03.2022. The Draw of the Scheme was held on 18.04.2022 and the details of waitlisted candidate were uploaded on DDA Website. DDA is planning to conduct a mini draw tentatively in the month of September 2022 for those Registrants of Special Housing Scheme 2021 who were kept in the wait list," DDA said in a public notice.

All the waitlisted applicants are requested to deposit the requisite registration money (as Prescribed in the brochure) as per their preferences in the application form of DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 from 16.08.2022 to 15.09.2022 through DDA website, the notice said.

DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021: Wait-listed applicants to deposit registration money

MIG & HIG Category - 2,00,000

LIG Category - 1,00,000

EWS/Janta Category- 25,000

The flats will be allotted through draw of lots as per choice/preferences mentioned by you in your application form under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021.

Registration amount payment procedure for waitlisted applicants of DDA Special HOUSING SCHEME 2021

- The registration amount payment is to be made by RTGS/NEFT through generating DDA Flats E-challan by visiting the DDA Website under PAYMENT Module

Instructions to generate E-Challan of DDA Flats

-Select Scheme - DDA SPECIAL HOUSING SCHEME 2021

-Select Zone - NotGiven (NG)

-Select Locality  - NotGiven (NG)

-Select File No - F9 (your application no) 2022/ DDAS21/ NG. For Example > F9(1293951234)2022/DDAS21/NG ie. application no 1293951234

-Select Payment code > 110 - for Registration money for Flat

-Submit the Copy of Challan through return e-mail to ddahousingscheme2021@gmail.com

DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021: Last date to deposit the registration amount

The last date to deposit the registration amount is  15 September 2022. The mode of payment of registration amount will be only through challan generated from DDA website.

