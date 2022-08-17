The flats will be allotted through draw of lots as per choice/preferences mentioned by you in your application form under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021
In a public notice issued, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said it is planning a "mini draw" of lots for waitlisted applicants of its Special Housing Scheme 2021 in September. In December last year, DDA had launched the new special housing scheme with a little over 18,000 flats on offer.
“The DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 was launched from 23.12.2021 to 10.03.2022. The Draw of the Scheme was held on 18.04.2022 and the details of waitlisted candidate were uploaded on DDA Website. DDA is planning to conduct a mini draw tentatively in the month of September 2022 for those Registrants of Special Housing Scheme 2021 who were kept in the wait list," DDA said in a public notice.
All the waitlisted applicants are requested to deposit the requisite registration money (as Prescribed in the brochure) as per their preferences in the application form of DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 from 16.08.2022 to 15.09.2022 through DDA website, the notice said.
DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021: Wait-listed applicants to deposit registration money
MIG & HIG Category - ₹2,00,000
LIG Category - ₹1,00,000
EWS/Janta Category- ₹25,000
The flats will be allotted through draw of lots as per choice/preferences mentioned by you in your application form under DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021.
Registration amount payment procedure for waitlisted applicants of DDA Special HOUSING SCHEME 2021