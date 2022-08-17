“The DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 was launched from 23.12.2021 to 10.03.2022. The Draw of the Scheme was held on 18.04.2022 and the details of waitlisted candidate were uploaded on DDA Website. DDA is planning to conduct a mini draw tentatively in the month of September 2022 for those Registrants of Special Housing Scheme 2021 who were kept in the wait list," DDA said in a public notice.