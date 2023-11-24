DDA starts registration for 32,000 new flats, including luxury options today. Check price, location, other details
The flats will be sold through an e-auction and on a first-come-first-serve basis, and are located in Dwarka, Loknayak Puram, and Narela in Delhi.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) started the registration process for 32,000 newly constructed flats on Friday. For the first time, more than 1,100 luxury flats will be up for grabs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message