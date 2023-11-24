comScore
Business News/ News / India/  DDA starts registration for 32,000 new flats, including luxury options today. Check price, location, other details
DDA starts registration for 32,000 new flats, including luxury options today. Check price, location, other details

The flats will be sold through an e-auction and on a first-come-first-serve basis, and are located in Dwarka, Loknayak Puram, and Narela in Delhi.

DDA starts the registration process for 32,000 newly constructed flats on FridayPremium
DDA starts the registration process for 32,000 newly constructed flats on Friday

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) started the registration process for 32,000 newly constructed flats on Friday. For the first time, more than 1,100 luxury flats will be up for grabs.

According to an official notification by the DDA, the real-estate body has opened the registrations for potential buyers under its Festival Housing Scheme, 2023.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the flats be sold through an e-auction, and on a first-come-first-serve basis.

DDA flat locations:

These are located at Dwarka in southwest Delhi, Loknayak Puram in west Delhi, and Narela in northwest Delhi.

DDA flats details:

Of the total 32,000 flats, DDA has opened the registration for 1100 luxury ones (including penthouses). These flats are on offer at Sector 19B, Dwarka, for high-income groups (HIGs).

Flats located in Dwarka Sector 14 (316 residences) and Loknayak Puram (647 residences) are on offer for middle-income groups.

As many as 1008 flats, located in Dwarka Sector 14, 728 in Sector 19B, and 224 Loknayak Puram will be for sale for the EWS (economically weaker section).

And, 32,000 flats will be on sale in Narela across various categories, the DDA website mentioned.

DDA flats price:

EWS flats start from 11.5 lakh, LIG flats from 23 lakh, MIG flats from 1 crore, HIG flats from 1.4 crore, super HIG flats from 2.5 crore and penthouses from 5 crore onwards, the statement said.

People can buy DDA houses even if they already own a flat or plot in Delhi. Flats will be offered through e-auction and on a first come, first served (FCFS) basis.

The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done online on DDA's website.

Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 03:10 PM IST
