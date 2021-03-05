DDA to conduct draw for allotment of flats next week

NEW DELHI : Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said the draw for allotment of flats under DDA Housing Scheme 2021 will be conducted on 10 March.

The draw of allotment of flats will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of Judges, and Senior Officers of DDA.

Sharing the URL of live streaming, of the draw, the DDA said “The general public can view the live telecast of the draw through live streaming."

The Delhi planning authority has received application payment from 22,000 home seekers for its Housing Scheme 2021. The last date to submit applications for the housing scheme was 16 February.

DDA Housing Scheme 2021 was launched on 2 January and is linked to the “Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme" under “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban)".

The cost of the 1,354 flats on offer across Jasola, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Rohini range from ₹40.6 lakh to ₹2.1 crore.

There are 52 lower income group flats on offer, priced from ₹17.7 lakh to ₹35.5 lakh, apart from 291 flats for the economically weaker sections.

