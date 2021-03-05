OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DDA to conduct draw for allotment of flats next week

NEW DELHI : Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said the draw for allotment of flats under DDA Housing Scheme 2021 will be conducted on 10 March.

The draw of allotment of flats will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of Judges, and Senior Officers of DDA.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Representational image

IIM Nagpur achieves 100% placement for outgoing batch

1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Over 38 mn tonnes of CO2 reduced with switch over to LED bulbs: PM Modi at CERAWeek

2 min read . 07:42 PM IST
The unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly jobs report.

US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy

2 min read . 07:24 PM IST
Photo: Mint

IT sector sales up 5.2% in 3rd quarter of 2020-21: RBI data

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST

Sharing the URL of live streaming, of the draw, the DDA said “The general public can view the live telecast of the draw through live streaming."

DDA to conduct draw for allotment of flats next week
View Full Image
DDA to conduct draw for allotment of flats next week

The Delhi planning authority has received application payment from 22,000 home seekers for its Housing Scheme 2021. The last date to submit applications for the housing scheme was 16 February.

DDA Housing Scheme 2021 was launched on 2 January and is linked to the “Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme" under “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban)".

The cost of the 1,354 flats on offer across Jasola, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Rohini range from 40.6 lakh to 2.1 crore.

There are 52 lower income group flats on offer, priced from 17.7 lakh to 35.5 lakh, apart from 291 flats for the economically weaker sections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout