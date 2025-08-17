DDA to launch 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' on Aug 26; location, price, more details of HIG, MIG, LIG, EHS flats here

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) made a recent announcement about its plan to launch 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with ready-to-move-in flats. All those looking for flats in Delhi-NCR must take note of the following details and scheme launch date.
In a post on X, on August 16, on the occasion of Janmashtami, DDA stated, “On the auspicious day of #Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats.”
According to Times of India report, around 250 flats will be available for e-auctioning. Besides the above-mentioned locations, DDA flats in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Ashok Vihar and Shalimar Bagh will also be put up for e-auction.
The scheme received approval on July 11 during a DDA meeting chaired by LG VK Saxena.
As per the report, the scheme includes 48 middle-income group units in Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Nand Nagri, and Pitampura, 39 high-income group flats in Vasant Kunj, Sector 19B in Dwarka and Pocket 9B in Jasola; and 22 low-income group flats in Rohini.
"The scheme also includes 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar, offering comprehensive options for both housing and parking in some of Delhi's most prominent localities," Delhi Development Authority said.
Prices of flats will vary for different categories as HIG flats are most likely to be offered at a reserved price ranging between Rs1.64 crore and ₹2.54 crore. Meanwhile, value of MIG flats might range from ₹60 lakh to ₹1.5 crore and LIG flats from ₹39 lakh to ₹54 lakh.
