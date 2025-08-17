Subscribe

DDA to launch 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' on Aug 26; location, price, more details of HIG, MIG, LIG, EHS flats here

DDA announced the ‘Premium Housing Scheme 2025,’ offering HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS flats. The ready-to-move-in flats across multiple localities will be available soon foe e-auction.

Fareha Naaz
Updated17 Aug 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Advertisement
DDA is set to launch 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with ready-to-move-in flats soon.
DDA is set to launch 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with ready-to-move-in flats soon.(Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) made a recent announcement about its plan to launch 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with ready-to-move-in flats. All those looking for flats in Delhi-NCR must take note of the following details and scheme launch date.

Advertisement

In a post on X, on August 16, on the occasion of Janmashtami, DDA stated, “On the auspicious day of #Janmashtami, DDA announces 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' with Ready-to-move-in flats.”

Also Read | DDAs land licensing model bags ₹10,000 cr deal
  • The locations at which these HIG, MIG, LIG and EHS flats will be available are Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Rohini, Dwarka and Pitampura, among others.
  • Set for e-auction Mode, apartments located in Pocket 9B of Jasola, and sectors 16B and 19B of Dwarka will be up for grabs.
  • The booking for freehold property can be made in online mode.
  • Launching on August 26 this year, interested buyers must visit the official website ‘eservices.dda.org.in’ for more information.

Advertisement
Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2025: Notification to recruit 1,383 posts issued, check details

According to Times of India report, around 250 flats will be available for e-auctioning. Besides the above-mentioned locations, DDA flats in Jahangirpuri, Nand Nagri, Ashok Vihar and Shalimar Bagh will also be put up for e-auction.

The scheme received approval on July 11 during a DDA meeting chaired by LG VK Saxena.

As per the report, the scheme includes 48 middle-income group units in Jahangirpuri, Dwarka, Nand Nagri, and Pitampura, 39 high-income group flats in Vasant Kunj, Sector 19B in Dwarka and Pocket 9B in Jasola; and 22 low-income group flats in Rohini.

Also Read | SC holds DDA in contempt for tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area

"The scheme also includes 16 car garages in Pitampura and 51 scooter garages across Mall Road and Ashok Vihar, offering comprehensive options for both housing and parking in some of Delhi's most prominent localities," Delhi Development Authority said.

Advertisement

Cost of flats under Premium Housing Scheme 2025 

Prices of flats will vary for different categories as HIG flats are most likely to be offered at a reserved price ranging between Rs1.64 crore and 2.54 crore. Meanwhile, value of MIG flats might range from 60 lakh to 1.5 crore and LIG flats from 39 lakh to 54 lakh.

 
Affordable Housing
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.
Business NewsNewsIndiaDDA to launch 'Premium Housing Scheme 2025' on Aug 26; location, price, more details of HIG, MIG, LIG, EHS flats here
Read Next Story