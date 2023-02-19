DDA working on various projects to propel govt's Digital India initiative. Details here
In a statement, the DDA said that it is looking for the possibility of developing applications using artificial intelligence for grievance redress and analysis of social media to find the real cause of public grievance.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working on a variety of initiatives to support the government's Digital India initiative, right from providing the most up-to-date biometric attendance technology to creating an online user-friendly public grievance resolution process, as reported by PTI.
