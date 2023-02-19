As per the statement, these projects have been implemented fully online in a seamless manner. It includes AWAAS for housing (applicants can complete all formalities for application, payment and possession online), BHOOMI for land disposal (design, development and implementation of online services in the Land Disposal department), Provakil for court case management (to track court proceedings and compliances), DDA-311 (grievance monitoring) and STF (complaints management), DDA said.