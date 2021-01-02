Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DDA's new housing scheme launched; 1,354 flats, costliest worth 2.14 crore
The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019

DDA's new housing scheme launched; 1,354 flats, costliest worth 2.14 crore

2 min read . 07:25 PM IST PTI

  • The scheme is completely online, done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the DDA from processing of application to possession of flats, a senior official said
  • The applications under the scheme can be sent till February 16, the DDA said

The new housing scheme of the DDA was launched on Saturday with 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones being worth 2.14 cr in the high-income group category.

The new housing scheme of the DDA was launched on Saturday with 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones being worth 2.14 cr in the high-income group category.

Maximum number of flats - 757 - have been offered in the MIG category, the official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Heavy snowfall predicted for Himachal Pradesh

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Dry run of covid-19 vaccination to help India with actual immunization drive

3 min read . 08:22 PM IST

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on 4 Jan

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST

India successfully cultures new strain of coronavirus from UK, says ICMR

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST

Maximum number of flats - 757 - have been offered in the MIG category, the official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Heavy snowfall predicted for Himachal Pradesh

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Dry run of covid-19 vaccination to help India with actual immunization drive

3 min read . 08:22 PM IST

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on 4 Jan

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST

India successfully cultures new strain of coronavirus from UK, says ICMR

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The scheme is completely online, done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from processing of application to possession of flats, a senior official said.

The scheme was virtually launched by DDA Vice Chairman Anurag Jain.

Under the scheme, over 1,350 flats are on offer for various categories at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini, they said.

In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52 and 291 respectively, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

HIG flats are available in 3 BHK and 2 BHK categories; while MIG ones are in 2 BHK category.

In 3 BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of 1.97 cr to 2.14 cr, the brochure said.

In the same category, 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of 1.43 cr to 1.72 cr, it said.

MIG flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini, while EWS ones in Mangalagiri, officials said.

The scheme was approved recently during an online meeting of the authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.

The applications under the scheme can be sent till February 16, the DDA said.

The applicant will have to visit DDA only for the purpose of execution deed. 

Eligible allottees may avail benefits under credit-linked subsidy scheme under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana)- Housing for All (Urban) the DDA said.

Since, a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.