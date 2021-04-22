Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >DDMA appoints IAS officers for smooth movement of oxygen tankers, facilitate oxygen supply to hospitals

DDMA appoints IAS officers for smooth movement of oxygen tankers, facilitate oxygen supply to hospitals

Premium
DDMA has also set up a round-the-clock control room to redress grievances and complaints from city hospitals within 30 minutes
1 min read . 08:39 PM IST PTI

  • The move comes hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the police force in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to the national capital

New Delhi: The DDMA on Thursday appointed two senior bureaucrats as nodal officers to ensure smooth movement of tankers and facilitate oxygen supply to city hospitals, and directed the Delhi Police to provide security logistics from manufacturers' sites to various health facilities here.

New Delhi: The DDMA on Thursday appointed two senior bureaucrats as nodal officers to ensure smooth movement of tankers and facilitate oxygen supply to city hospitals, and directed the Delhi Police to provide security logistics from manufacturers' sites to various health facilities here.

The move comes hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the police force in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to the national capital, and urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The move comes hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the police force in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to the national capital, and urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order, said the Delhi Police will keep record of entry and exit of all oxygen tankers through various checkposts to monitor their movement.

The DDMA has also set up a round-the-clock control room to redress grievances and complaints from city hospitals within 30 minutes.

The Delhi Police will share the record of entry and exit of all oxygen tankers immediately with the control room, the order said.

Senior iAS officer Udit Prakas will be responsible for ensuring smooth and seamless movement of tankers till borders of Delhi and sort out all issues pertaining to suppliers, states and the central government, it said.

The order added that IAS officer Vijay Bidhuri will be responsible for controlling, coordinating and facilitating the supply of oxygen to health establishments.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.