DDMA issues fresh guidelines on e-passes for essential goods, services. Read

In view of the rising Covid-19 tally across the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued new guidelines with respect to the e-passes issued for "essential goods and services" or "exempted category". The DDMA today said the e-pass for such categories will be valid during the entire duration of imposition of weekend and night curfew.

The DDMA official order said: "As per the previous orders, movement of the individuals for the activities specified as 'Essential goods and Services' or 'Exempted category' as prescribed in DDMA order have been allowed for movement during night curfew and weekend curfew with the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy) only."

As per the DDMA guidelines, e-passes possessed by any individual on or after January 4 for movement related to 'Essential goods and services' or 'Exempted category' will be "valid during the entire period of imposition of night curfew and weekend curfew".

Delhi has witnessed a major spike in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks. However, there seems to be good news. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday said the number of hospital admissions in the national capital due to Covid-19 has stabilised over the last five days, indicating that the current wave of the pandemic may have peaked.

He also said Delhi is expected to report 25,000 cases on Wednesday. The national capital Delhi on Tuesday logged 21,259 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. It reported 23 Covid fatalities on Tuesday, and has already recorded 93 fatalities in the first 11 days of the month.

With PTI inputs

