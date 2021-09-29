The Delhi government is likely to take a call on Ramlilas during the Dussehra festival and reopening schools for junior classes on Wednesday. Yesterday, officials of some Ramlila organising committees met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and urged him that the Covid-19 curb should be lifted. Earlier, because of the pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had banned all kinds of religious, political, cultural, and social gatherings.

"A delegation met the LG seeking approval for holding Ramlila. We are hopeful that the permission will be granted by the DDMA," Arjun Kumar, the secretary of Luv Kush Ram Leela Committee, one of the oldest in the city said.

Over 60 Ramlila organisation committees have decided to hold the event in its physical form this year. Kumar claimed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) have allowed booking of their grounds to conduct Ramlila.

Besides, as per the PTI news agency, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) authorities have given verbal approval to hold Ramlila events on its grounds and parks, the final call will be taken by the DDMA.

The DDMA will also take decision regarding the reopening of schools for junior classes today. At present, all schools for classes 9-12 have reopened in the national capital from September 1.

Meanwhile, several private schools in the national capital have also demanded the Delhi government to allow students from classes six to eight to physically attend school as the Covid situation has improved in the city.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 32 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.06%. The national capital has reported on three deaths due to coronavirus infection in September.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' in all the government schools by organising a programme at Chhatrasal Stadium to instill patriotism among school students.

According to Delhi Government's Education Department, there will be one patriotic period every day for class nursery to 8 and once a week for classes 9 to 12 when schools will completely reopen in the national capital.

During these patriotic classes, students will begin the period with the meditation of five minutes and will be asked to remember any five freedom fighters to pay their gratitude towards them.

