DDMA likely to decide today on Ramlilas, reopening of schools for classes 6-8

The Delhi government is likely to take a call on Ramlilas during the Dussehra festival and reopening schools for junior classes on Wednesday. Yesterday, officials of some Ramlila organising committees met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and urged him that the Covid-19 curb should be lifted. Earlier, because of the pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had banned all kinds of religious, political, cultural, and social gatherings.