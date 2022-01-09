DDMA meet tomorrow; red alert, more Covid curbs on agenda. Here's what it means

Delhi has reported a massive rise in new coronavirus cases in the past over one week, and there's no clarity as to when the Covid-19 cases will peak in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital has announced a series of curfew measures, imposing a 'yellow alert' and more restrictions to stop the Covid-19 virus spread, though the chief minister has assured the AAP government will not go for a full-scale lockdown if people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“We don't want to impose lockdown, we won't if you wear masks. No intent for lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said during his address today, first time since he tested positive for coronavirus. The CM cited that though daily Covid cases are rising at a fast speed, the number of daily deaths are comparatively low, unlike last year.

Also read: Yellow alert in Delhi amid Omicron fear, more curbs likely, says CM Kejriwal; Here's what will be open and closed

Kejriwal had tested positive for Covid-19 on January 4, a day after he attended a political rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand. However, he tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday. “After having fever for two days due to COVID, and completing 7-8 days in home isolation, I am back at your service; doing fine now," he said.

DDMA meeting to discuss Level 4 curbs

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the apex planning body responsible for disaster risk reduction initiatives, has called a meeting on January 10 (tomorrow) to decide on more restrictions in view of rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi. In its last meeting, the DDMA had decided to impose a weekend lockdown in Delhi.

Also read: Delhi weekend curfew: What is allowed, what is not

In this regard, a DDMA meeting under Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was held on Saturday. The officials discussed the increasing Omicron cases and possible measures that can be taken to contain the virus spread among the masses, news agency ANI reported. Though Kejriwal has clarified that the state government will not impose full lockdown, the level of restrictions could increase from 'yellow alert' to 'red alert', if the Covid positivity goes well beyond 20 per cent.

Delhi presently under ‘yellow alert’

The Delhi government had enforced a ‘yellow alert’ of Level 3 under the graded response action plan (GRAP) on December 28 after the Covid positivity rate rose above 0.5 per cent. The ‘yellow alert’ involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halving of seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport.

Tomorrow's meeting under Biajal will decide if the Level 4 (red alert) curbs should be implemented in Delhi under the GRAP. The officials will also discuss the preparatory measures being taken to fight the rising Covid cases.

What does Level 4 (red alert) mean?

The imposition of a 'red alert' means the government allows only essential and emergency services. The movement of people is restricted in groups. Police checking at all crucial points increases. All private offices, markets, shopping malls are shut. Only those dealing in essential services are allowed to function. Metro services also remain non-functional and only authorised persons are allowed to ply in public transport. However, from Arvind Kejriwal's assurance today, it seems the authorities will avoid imposing the Level 4 curbs in the city.

Rising Covid tally in Delhi

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal today said the national capital is likely to record 22,000 Covid cases in 24 hours. On Saturday, seven more fatalities were recorded in Delhi on Saturday due to COVID-19 as the city clocked 20,181 infections in a single day, while the positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the fatalities have been reported among those with comorbidities and the elderly.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.