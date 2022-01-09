DDMA meet tomorrow; red alert, more Covid curbs on agenda. Here's what it means

Delhi has reported a massive rise in new coronavirus cases in the past over one week, and there's no clarity as to when the Covid-19 cases will peak in the national capital. The Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital has announced a series of curfew measures, imposing a 'yellow alert' and more restrictions to stop the Covid-19 virus spread, though the chief minister has assured the AAP government will not go for a full-scale lockdown if people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

