The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has approved a colour-coded response action plan to control a probable third wave of Covid-19. The plan will see restrictions imposed in regions based on the severity of Covid-19 situation there, determined by number of cases and case positivity rate.

"The 'Graded Response Action Plan' was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. Discussion also held about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.

The colour codes, based on positivity rate on two consecutive days, cumulative number of new cases over a week and average oxygenated-bed occupancy for a week, will designate four levels of alerts.

According to the draft action plan, shops and establishments dealing with essential goods and services will be allowed to operate during all the four levels of alerts.

The 'Yellow' (Level-1) alert will be sounded when the positivity rate crosses 0.5 per cent or new cases increase to 1,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 500. The corresponding response will involve allowing construction, manufacturing activities and the opening of shops and establishments of essential goods.

However, malls and non-essential shops and establishments will follow odd-even formula to operate, from 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open.

The next level of alert coded with 'Amber' colour (L-2) will come into force if the positivity rate rises above one per cent or new cases number 3,500 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaching 700.

'Amber' alert will invoke the same responses as 'Yellow' one except that malls and shops of non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The 'Orange' or L-3 alert will be the next stage which will kick-in if the positivity rate crosses two per cent or new cases number 9,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy becomes 1,000.

Construction activities will be allowed with onsite labourers while industrial activities will be restricted except those related with essential commodities and defense production. Malls and weekly markets will be closed. Only standalone non-essential shops will open from 10 AM to 6 PM.

The 'Red' alert (L-4) will be the highest level and will come into force if the positivity rate crosses five per cent or new cases rise to 16,000 or oxygenated bed occupancy reaches 3,000.

Construction activities with on-site labourers and industrial manufacturing of essential commodities, national security and defence-related productions will be allowed, while malls and weekly markets will be closed and standalone non-essential shops open.

Chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the DDMA meeting on Friday saw experts emphasising on need for 12,000 ICU beds, sufficient oxygen, drugs and ambulances to deal with another surge in Covid-19 cases in the future.

Along with Baijal and Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava and officials of central and state governments, were also present during the meeting.

The meeting saw detailed discussions over concerns arising out of new Covid variants like Delta Plus and LAMBDA. Experts underlined that vaccination, genome sequencing, testing, tracking and surveillance were the most effective steps to mitigate their spread.

People travelling in large numbers to tourist destinations and violating Covid-related guidelines were also flagged as an area of concern during the meeting.

In May, the Delhi government had formed an eight-member state level expert committee to devise a strategy to mitigate and manage the possible third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi.

The city government had earlier said it has decided to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate 37,000 cases a day in case of a possible third wave.

It has already installed 32 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 29.77 metric tonnes.

Three liquid medical oxygen storage tanks with a cumulative capacity of 171 MT have also been installed.

(With PTI inputs)

