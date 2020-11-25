DDMA officials to discuss Covid-19 situation in Delhi

DDMA officials to discuss Covid-19 situation in Delhi1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 12:07 PM IST
The officials of Delhi Disaster Management Authority are scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 situation, vaccine delivery and administration, implementation of COVID-19 management strategy in Delhi.
This meeting comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal ordered an immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the national capital.
The BiPAP machines will be procured immediately from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on nomination basis, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office said.
The Delhi government also directed 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of their total ICU/HDU bed capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients with immediate effect.
The national capital has reported 38,501 active COVID-19 cases, 4,93,419 recoveries and 8,621 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday.
