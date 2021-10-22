Chhath Puja celebration: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will decide next week on permission for Chhath Puja celebration. The authority will hold a meeting on 27 October, and the issue of permission for Chhath Puja celebration will be taken up in the meeting, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to LG Anil Baijal over Chhath celebration in Delhi, stating that in his view, the government should permit Chhath Puja following all Covid protocol.

"For the last three months, the Covid-19 situation is under control in Delhi. I believe, that we should allow the festival of Chhath Puja to be conducted with Covid-19 protocols in place," Kejriwal stated in the letter.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand, and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the 4-day festivities.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (offering prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God.

With agency inputs

