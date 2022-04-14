Noting a "slight" rise in coronavirus cases across the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting next Wednesday to discuss measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

"The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor. It will discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases," a senior Delhi government official said.

The Delhi government will also issue a fresh set of guidelines for schools amid reports of a few students testing positive for Covid-19 across the national capital and NCR.

This comes as Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of 118% in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49%, as per the data shared by the city health department.

The city had recorded 137 cases on Monday, the data showed.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is keeping an eye on the coronavirus scenario and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low.

The positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5% to 2.70% in a week. Doctors have said it is "not a panic situation" as the daily case count is still low, even as they cautioned against lowering guard, the Delhi Deputy CM said.

No fresh fatality due to coronavirus was recorded on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the DDMA decided to withdraw the fine on not wearing face masks in public places.

In February, the DDMA lifted all restrictions in the wake of the significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the city.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on 14 January, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the Covid-19.