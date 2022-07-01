NEW DELHI : The Department of Economic Affairs on Friday empaneled 12 transaction advisers for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects to provide necessary support to project sponsoring authorities in transaction of PPP projects. The panel includes CRISIL, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, KPMG, Feedback Infra, PwC, RiTES Ltd, among others.

The move is aimed to ensure smooth and timely implementation of infra projects.

The 12 TAs have been empaneled for a period of three years, which is extendable by 2 years.

In the Union Budget 2022-23, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced government's intention to create an enabling environment for stepping up private investment in infrastructure.

This idea behind empaneling TAs is to ensure that project sponsoring authorities at the Central, State, and Local authorities level have access to quality advisory support for viable PPP transactions.

"The TA panel is being made available to all central ministries, state governments, statutory bodies, Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) and other such undertakings within the purview of ministries/ departments of the Government of India and the state governments either undertaking or intending to undertake PPP transactions" the ministry of finance said in a release.

The creation of panel will help the implementing authority to pick a TA from the pool.

Earlier, the Government also launched a Scheme (VGF Scheme) for financial support to Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) to infrastructure projects which are economically justified but commercially unviable.