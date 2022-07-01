DEA empanels 12 Transaction Advisers for PPP projects1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 10:19 PM IST
- The move is aimed to ensure smooth and timely implementation of infra projects.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The Department of Economic Affairs on Friday empaneled 12 transaction advisers for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects to provide necessary support to project sponsoring authorities in transaction of PPP projects. The panel includes CRISIL, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, KPMG, Feedback Infra, PwC, RiTES Ltd, among others.