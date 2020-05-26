Home > News > India > Dead bats create panic in UP's Gorakhpur, officials concur they died due to heat
(representative image) (Reuters)
(representative image) (Reuters)

Dead bats create panic in UP's Gorakhpur, officials concur they died due to heat

1 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 06:24 PM IST PTI

  • The bat carcasses were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for examination to know the exact reason behind their death, the officials said
  • The villagers were apprehensive as bats have been linked to the raging coronavirus pandemic

Gorakhpur: A large number of bats were found dead in Gorakhpur's Belghat area on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among residents.

The villagers were apprehensive as bats have been linked to the raging coronavirus pandemic, but forest officials said that prima facie it appears the animals died due to excessive heat.

The bat carcasses were sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for examination to know the exact reason behind their death, they said.

"I noticed many bats lying dead near a mango tree in my orchard this morning. Adjacent to my garden there is one Dhruv Narayan Shahi's orchard. We noticed that a large number of bats were lying lifeless and many more were dying," Pankaj Shahi of Belghat said.

“We informed the forest department and they took the dead bats and asked us to keep water for them as they could have died due to extremely hot weather," he said.

After getting information, Khajni forest ranger Devendra Kumar reached the spot.

"The bat carcasses are being sent for examination. Prima facie it seems that the bats died due to excessive heat and lack of water as ponds and lakes in the area have also dried up," he said.

An intense heat wave is currently sweeping northern India with the mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius mark in many areas.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Avinash Kumar said that the reason behind the death of bats can be clearly stated once they get a report from IVRI.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Questions about the origin of Sars-CoV2, the virus that has caused the pandemic, have burned hotter since U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that it came from a lab in China. (AP)

Coronavirus came from bats, can infect cats, ferrets: WHO

2 min read . 08 May 2020
A nurse treats a covid-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the Dr. Ernesto Che Guevara hospital, that exclusively treats new coronavirus patients, in Marica. (AP)

Scientists identify bacterial secreted proteins effective in inactivating covid

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST
A man wipes sweat on his face during the heatwave in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Heatwave conditions to peak in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh: IMD

2 min read . 11:57 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout