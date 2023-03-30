4 dead in stepwell collapse in Indore temple during Ram Navami celebrations1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 04:20 PM IST
The incident occurred after the roof of a stepwell at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
At least four people were killed and several were injured following the collapse of the roof of a stepwell at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday. The incident occurred during the Ram Navami celebrations at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the Patel Nagar area.
