At least four people were killed and several were injured following the collapse of the roof of a stepwell at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday. The incident occurred during the Ram Navami celebrations at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the Patel Nagar area.

Many devotees are still trapped inside the well and police teams are working with locals to rescue them.

The incident occurred around 12:00 PM when devotees were participating and offering their prayers during a hawan at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express pain over the mishap in Indore and said that he also talked with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh for an update on the situation.

"Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families," PM Modi said.

Extremely pained by the mishap in Indore. Spoke to CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji and took an update on the situation. The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace. My prayers with all those affected and their families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who termed the incident as ‘unfortunate’ informed that at least 10 people have been rescued so far and the police teams are working to rescue as many people as possible. Several ambulances were deployed at the site and the injured are quickly evacuated to the nearby hospitals.

"Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken cognizance of the incident and discussed it with Indore's Collector and police Commissioner over phone and instructed to speed up the rescue operation. Apart from that Chief Minister's Office is also in constant touch with the Indore district administration," the statement read.

(With inputs from ANI)