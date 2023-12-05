Dead lizard in Zomato's Biryani order leaves internet shocked; Company reacts
In another shocking incident that raises question about the hygiene and quality of food delivered from food delivery platforms, a person from Hyderadad received a dead lizard in Biryani that was ordered on Zomato
The incident received sharp criticism on the internet, with many users sharing their own experiences with the food delivery platform. Few of them termed the contaminated food to be a ‘lizard biryani’.
“I got dead centipede in my butter chicken from a restaurant in Hyderabad through Zomato," commented one user on X.
“Stop eating outside to save ur lives, it is just business for these restaurants, they don't care about hygiene," wrote an X user.
“Don't know how many people ate this biriyani," wrote another user expressing concern. Another user asked for a legal action against the hotel owner.
