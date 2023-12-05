Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Dead lizard in Zomato's Biryani order leaves internet shocked; Company reacts

In another shocking incident of receiving dead insects inside food ordered from online platforms, a customer from Hyderabad received a dead lizard inside Biryani that he ordered from Zomato.

The incident is of Hyderabad's Amberpet area, where a resident placed an order for chicken biryani through Zomato. Unfortunately, he received dead insect inside the order. After opening the order, customer, Vishwa Aditya, discovered a dead lizard in it. After the incident, he received the issue with the hotel but nothing helped to alleviate the situation.

When nothing helped him, he recorded a video of the food and the dead lizard. Later, he shared the visualon social media. Later, the incident received sharp criticism from the netizens. Taking note of the incident, Zomato said that they are ‘working on appropriate next steps’.

“Lizard in Chicken Biryani at Loni Bavarchi Hotel Hyderabad RTC Cross Road. Vishwa Aditya from DD Colony, Amberpet ordered chicken biryani online on Zomato. The family members allege that the chicken biryani brought by Zomoto Boy got a lizard," tweeted Telugu Scribe on X, formerly Twitter.

The incident received sharp criticism on the internet, with many users sharing their own experiences with the food delivery platform. Few of them termed the contaminated food to be a ‘lizard biryani’.

“I got dead centipede in my butter chicken from a restaurant in Hyderabad through Zomato," commented one user on X.

“Stop eating outside to save ur lives, it is just business for these restaurants, they don't care about hygiene," wrote an X user.

“Don't know how many people ate this biriyani," wrote another user expressing concern. Another user asked for a legal action against the hotel owner.

