Dead rat found in chicken dish at Mumbai restaurant, manager and cooks arrested

A dead rat was found in a chicken dish a customer had ordered at a restaurant in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday night.
Following this, a complaint was filed and the restaurant’s manager and two cooks were arrested by the Bandra police.
The restaurant's manager and two cooks were booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 272 (adulteration of food meant to be sold) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). They were later released on bail.
According to a report by PTI citing a Bandra police station official, the customer, who is a bank executive, went to the restaurant located in suburban Bandra after shopping on Sunday night.
As per the police, while having dinner, the customer found a dead baby rat in the chicken dish he had ordered.
The restaurant is known for its Punjabi food in Bandra.
According to the report citing the police official, the customer initially did not notice it in the curry and consumed some of it as he thought it to be a piece of chicken. But, later he got suspicious over the meat and found it to be a dead baby rat.
After the customer complained to the restaurant staff, they apologised to him.
Later, the customer visited a doctor as he started feeling sick after discovering the dead rat in the food.
According to a report by Indiatoday.in, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken a cognizance of the incident and has sent an official to take a sample of the food from the restaurant.
“We will take the samples of the food as well as raw chicken from the restaurant where allegedly a dead rat was found in a customer's meal and send it to a laboratory for further investigation," said the report by Indiatoday.in quoting Maharashtra FDA.
