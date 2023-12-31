Deadliest earthquakes of 2023: Seven quakes that hit Asian, West Asian countries
The deadliest natural disasters of 2023 included earthquakes in Turkey, China, Nepal, Afghanistan, and the Philippines, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread damage.
The year 2023 witnessed some devastating earthquakes in several Asian and West Asian countries in which thousands of people lost their lives. The year 2023's biggest catastrophe began in Turkey when a series of earthquakes jolted the country, leading to one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the country. Of the seven severe earthquakes in 2023, four occurred in Asian countries-China, Nepal, Afghanistan, and the Philippines. On Sunday, last day of 2023, 6.3 magnitude of earthquake jolted Indonesia. No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.