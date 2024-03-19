H-1B visa deadline for FY25 approaching, registrations to close this week
During this period, prospective petitioners and legal representatives must electronically register for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary
The initial registration period for coveted H-1B visas, sought by foreign guest workers, is set to close at noon Eastern Time on March 22, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), PTI reported.
