H-1B visa deadline for FY25 approaching, registrations to close this week

During this period, prospective petitioners and legal representatives must electronically register for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary

The initial registration period for coveted H-1B visas, sought by foreign guest workers, is set to close at noon Eastern Time on March 22, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), PTI reported.

Prospective petitioners and legal representatives are required to use the online account of the USCIS during this period. They must electronically register for the selection process and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary, the federal agency said on March 18.

It added that users of online accounts will also benefit from collaborative registration and petitioning through enhanced organisational account features.

Form I-129, a petition for a non-immigrant worker, for H-1B petitions, and Form I-907, a request for premium processing service, are accessible in USCIS online accounts, the release added.

USCIS will commence accepting online filing of the forms for H-1B cap petitions on April 1. "We will announce when online filing of non-cap H-1B petitions is available," USCIS said.

Changes to H1B Visa Process The H-1B visa programme or US work visa programme is witnessing significant tweaks and the USCIS cites that the changes are aimed at strengthening the integrity of the programme and reducing the potential for fraud during the registration process.

— From April 1, a candidate has to pay $110 in visa fees, which is a significant rise from $10. The visa fee has been hiked for the first time since 2016. Apart from this, registration fees for H-1B visas have been hiked from $10 to $215.

— The FY 2025 H-1B cap introduces a lottery system where registrations are chosen based on individual beneficiaries, not employers. This ensures equal opportunities for each beneficiary and reduces the chances of fraud by eliminating the submission of multiple registrations for the same person.

— The United States began its pilot programme for domestic renewal of certain categories of work visas in 2023. Earlier this year, US State Department officials announced a limited rollout of the H-1B domestic visa renewal pilot, allowing a restricted 20,000 participants to renew their visas. Under this program, applicants are required to mail their visas to the State Department and are prohibited from travelling outside the US. However, though H1B employees can renew their visas without leaving the country, their spouses can't.

— "Starting with the FY 2025 initial registration period, USCIS will require registrants to provide valid passport information or valid travel document information for each beneficiary. The passport or travel document provided must be the one the beneficiary, if or when abroad, intends to use to enter the United States if issued an H-1B visa," USCIS said.

— However, some petitions subject to the congressionally mandated H-1B cap can now be filed with employment start dates after October 1 of the relevant fiscal year, thus aligning with the existing policy, as reported by Visaguide.

— The final rule also codifies the ability of the USCIS to deny or revoke petitions where the underlying registration contained a false attestation or was otherwise invalid.

