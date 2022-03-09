Deadline for exporters to submit applications for pending dues extended

"The last date of submitting applications under MEIS (for exports made in the period April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020), ROSCTL, ROSL and 2 per cent additional adhoc incentive (... only for exports made in the period January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) has been extended," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.