The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday further extended the due date for filing declaration under the 'Vivad Se Vishwas' (VSV) scheme till 31 March, 2021.

As per a CBDT's notification, the date for payment of tax without additional interest under VSV remains unchanged at 30 April, 2021.

"CBDT further extends the date for filing of declarations under the #VivadSeVishwas Act, 2020 to 31st March, 2021.Notification no. 09/2021 in S.O. 964(E) dated 26/02/2021 issued. Date for payment without additional amount under VSV extended to 30th April, 2021," the Income Tax department said in a tweet late Friday.

The Direct Tax 'Vivad se Vishwas' Act, 2020 was enacted on March 17, 2020, with the objective to reduce pending income tax litigation, generate timely revenue for the government and to benefit taxpayers.

As many as 1,25,144 cases have so far opted for the Vivad se Vishwas (VsV) Scheme, which is 24.5 per cent of the 5,10,491 cases that were pending at different legal fora.

The scheme aims to end litigation and legacy disputes under the direct taxes category as ₹9.32 lakh crore worth of revenue is blocked in approximately 4.8 lakh appeals pending at various income tax appellate forums.

The entities who opt for the scheme have to pay a requisite tax following which all litigation against them are closed by the tax department and penal proceedings dropped.

