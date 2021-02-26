"CBDT further extends the date for filing of declarations under the #VivadSeVishwas Act, 2020 to 31st March, 2021.Notification no. 09/2021 in S.O. 964(E) dated 26/02/2021 issued. Date for payment without additional amount under VSV extended to 30th April, 2021," the Income Tax department said in a tweet late Friday.