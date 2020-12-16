Deadline for states to implement citizen centric reforms extended till 15 Feb

"The twin incentives have pushed the states to undertake the reforms. So far nine states have implemented the One Nation One Ration Card System, four states have completed the ease of doing business reforms and one state has done the urban local body/ utility reforms. Additional borrowing permission of ₹40,251 crore has been granted to these states. Extension of the date for completion of reforms is likely to motivate other states also to complete the reform process expediously and avail the linked financial benefits," said the ministry.