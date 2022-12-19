Deadline for submission of bids under 6th round of coal mine auctions extended

NEW DELHI :The union ministry of coal has extended the due date for submission of bids for the sixth round of commercial coal mines auctions till 13 January, 2023.
The original due date for submission of online and offline bids was 30 December, 2022.
On 3 November, 2022, the ministry launched the sixth round of commercial coal mine auctions, along with 2nd attempt of fifth round of commercial coal mine auctions.
“The Ministry has organized Investor’s Conclaves in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore recently for which tremendous response was received. Many requests for extension of bid due date were received during conclaves and also in writing at the office of Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal. In response to such requests from prospective bidders, the Ministry has extended the bid due date till January 13, 2023," said a statement from the ministry on Monday.
The revised auction schedule has been uploaded on the MSTC portal and prospective bidders are advised to adhere to the timelines provided in the revised schedule for bid submission.
The sixth round of coal mine auction involves 141 mines across 11 states, including those from the second attempt of the fifth round.
The ministry had said on 3 November that 133 coal mines were put up for auction in the 6th round of commercial auctions, out of which 71 are new coal mines and 62 coal mines are rolling over from earlier tranches of commercial auctions. Additionally, eight coal mines under second attempt of 5th round of commercial auctions were included for which single bids were received in the first attempt.
Mines falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having forest cover greater than 40%, heavily built-up area among others have been excluded, according to the government. The block boundaries of some of the coal mines where there was presence of dense habitation, high green cover or critical infrastructure among others have been modified based on comments received during stakeholder consultations to enhance bidders’ interest and participation in these coal blocks.
The mines being auctioned are spread across coal/lignite bearing states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.
The auctions come at a time when India is aiming for energy security and the country witnessed a severe coal shortage situation in April-May this year.
During the launch of the auctions in November, union coal minister Pralhad Joshi had said that India is unlikely to face a coal shortage situation during the next peak power demand period in April-May 2023 as it would have adequate coal stock.
