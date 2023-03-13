Deadline to opt for higher pensions under EPS-95 ended on 3 March: Govt2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 06:51 PM IST
- Supreme Court in its judgment of November last year, asked the retirement fund body EPFO to give a four-month window to a different category of subscribers to opt for a higher pension
The deadline to opt for higher pensions for the pensioners registered under the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) and retired before September 2014, ended on 3 March, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.
