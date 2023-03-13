The deadline to opt for higher pensions for the pensioners registered under the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) and retired before September 2014, ended on 3 March, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This came after the Supreme Court in its judgment of November last year, asked the retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to give a four-month window to a different category of subscribers of the EPS-95 to opt for a higher pension.

This option enabled subscribers to add to their current base wages, which are greater than the pensionable salary threshold of ₹15,000 per month. As a result, their eventual pensions would be higher since their pensionable salary, which is utilized to determine their pension amount, would increase.

"As per directions...of Supreme Court judgment on November 4, 2022, online applications were called by EPFO on December 29, 2022, from pensioners who had retired before September 1, 2014, and had exercised a joint option for contributing in pension fund on salary exceeding wage ceiling before their retirement but whose joint options were rejected by the EPFO (on account of cut-off date). Joint options for this category of retirees were to be filed on or before March 3, 2023," the Parliament was informed on Monday.

During the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session, the minister stated that on February 20, 2023, the EPFO issued guidelines for employees who were employed before September 1, 2014, and remained employed on or after September 1, 2014, but were unable to select the joint option under the former provision in paragraph 11(3) of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995, to file their joint options online.

The minister added that the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment has legal, financial, actuarial, and logistical implications and all pension funds have to be sustainable for the future. In a larger public interest, it is crucial to keep all pension funds in good financial health to ensure that the pension liabilities of the future are met, the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)