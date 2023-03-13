Deadline to opt for higher pensions under EPS-95 ended on 3 March: Govt

"As per directions...of Supreme Court judgment on November 4, 2022, online applications were called by EPFO on December 29, 2022, from pensioners who had retired before September 1, 2014, and had exercised a joint option for contributing in pension fund on salary exceeding wage ceiling before their retirement but whose joint options were rejected by the EPFO (on account of cut-off date). Joint options for this category of retirees were to be filed on or before March 3, 2023," the Parliament was informed on Monday.