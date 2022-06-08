Deadline to submit Reliance Capital resolution plans likely to be extended1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 06:45 PM IST
This will be the second extension in the deadline for submission of the resolution plan for Reliance Capital.
Lenders to Reliance Capital may extend the last date for submission of bids for acquiring the debt-ridden financial services company till August 10 after key bidders made such a request, sources said.