Deadline to update Aadhaar card for free extended till 14 June
Aadhaar update: UIDAI allows free online document upload until 14th June 2024.
UIDAI on Tuesday extended free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024.
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 10:59 AM IST
