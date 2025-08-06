Deadly Cloudburst in India Sweeps Away Village in Flash Flood

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand is bracing for more heavy rain, after flash floods on Tuesday washed away an entire village and killed at least four people in the region.

“A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the KheerGad area near Harsil, triggering sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement,” the Indian Army said in a post on X. Troops were immediately mobilized and have reached the site to undertake rescue operations, it said.

Uttarakhand, part of the seismically active and ecologically fragile Himalayan belt, is highly susceptible to extreme weather events during the monsoon season. Cloudbursts, though rare, have become more frequent and intense in recent years, driven by climate change. The region’s steep terrain, unplanned construction and deforestation amplify the risks, often turning heavy rainfall into flash floods and landslides.

At least four people died and many are missing after flash floods, the Times of India Newspaper reported.

Several districts of the state received “extremely heavy” rainfall in the 24-hour period through early Monday, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin. More precipitation and thunderstorms are forecast over the Western Himalayan region during the next seven days, it said.

Last year, deadly floods triggered by unusually heavy monsoon rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala killed more than 150 people. Experts blamed the scale of the disaster not only on the intensity of the rainfall but also on weak project planning, including unregulated real estate development and poor infrastructure. The incident exposed the risks of ignoring environmental safeguards in regions increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather.

“The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing,” Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X.

The weather department has predicted above-average rainfall during the June-September monsoon season. As of Aug. 5, rains have been 3% above the norm in India, the world’s second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar cane.

