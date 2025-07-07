Deadly diarrhoea outbreak hits Odisha; 2 dead, over 140 fall ill in Ganjam village

Amid a diarrhoea outbreak in the Ganjam district of Odisha, two people have died and over 140 have fallen ill.

The first cases were reported from Ustapalli village in the Digapahandi block on Saturday, according to a PTI report citing officials on Monday.

Two people have died over the past three days, while 10 patients were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as their conditions worsened, officials said.

The exact cause of the outbreak is not yet known, and local authorities have sent water samples from the village for testing.

“We sent the water samples for testing on Sunday. The report is expected by Tuesday,” a block medical officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

A team of doctors and paramedics was dispatched to the village after the first cases were reported, said Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Sukant Kumar Nayak, adding that the situation is now under control.

An awareness drive has also been launched in the village to promote hygiene practices, he added.

Meanwhile, Digapahandi MLA Sidhant Mohapatra visited the affected village on Sunday.

Last month, hundreds of people fell ill following a diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur, the capital of Rajasthan.

Karnataka update: 3 dead, 5 hospitalised in Yadgir with diarrhoea-like symptoms

Three people have died and five others were hospitalised in the past week due to symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, allegedly after consuming contaminated water in Tippanadagi village, Yadgir district, PTI reported on Monday, citing official sources.

However, a health officer in Yadgir stated that the deceased were suffering from various other illnesses, and their deaths may not be directly linked to water contamination.

He added that the five hospitalised individuals are now in stable condition.